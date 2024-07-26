Cardinals Legend Adam Wainwright Compared To Rumored Trade Target
The St. Louis Cardinals are likely about to make a deal for another starting pitcher and there's only so much we know about who the club will acquire.
The rumors are finally starting to emerge about who the Cardinals are interested in trading for but no offers have been made yet.
A recent comparison between one rumored trade target and a legendary St. Louis pitcher might indicate the direction the Cardinals will take.
"The Cardinals, meanwhile, are also looking for rotation help and one baseball person believes (Zach) Eflin, 30, could have a similar impact on and off the field in St. Louis to Adam Wainwright," Fansided's Robert Murray wrote Friday.
It's already been reported that the Cardinals are showing strong interest in a trade for Eflin as he would be a solid addition to the veteran-laden rotation. To read that he's comparable to 2006 World Series champion Wainwright makes it more believable that we'll see Eflin traded to St. Louis.
Eflin certainly doesn't have all the accolades Wainwright does but the fact that they're being compared is a great sign when you consider the three-time All-Star's popularity and success in St. Louis.
If Eflin's anything like Wainwright -- who logged a 200-128 record with a 3.53 ERA in 18 seasons played for the Cardinals and was a down-to-earth person off the field -- it would make sense why St. Louis would want him.
Hopefully, the Cardinals can have the same success with Eflin as they did with Wainwright -- that is, if they trade for him.
