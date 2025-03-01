Cardinals Legend Set To Manage Dominican Republic In 2026 World Baseball Classic
The St. Louis Cardinals have struggled since extending manager Oli Marmol's contract through 2026 but perhaps hope is on the way from a familiar face.
Last offseason, the Cardinals placed their hope in Marmol after extending his contract but many St. Louis fans aren't confident in his ability to lead the 11-time World Series champions back to dominance.
Although Marmol's job appears secure for now, there's a former Cardinals fan favorite making a name for himself as a manager. His newest challenge will undoubtedly put his leadership skills to the test.
"Albert Pujols will be named in the coming days as manager of the Dominican Republic team that will participate in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, sources told ESPN Digital on Friday," ESPN's Enrique Rojas reported Friday. "The team's general manager, former home run hitter Nelson Cruz, plans to make an official announcement before the end of March, sources said."
Pujols batted .326 with 953 extra-base hits including 469 home runs, 1397 RBIs and a 1.031 OPS throughout 12 seasons with the Cardinals -- a key member of the 2006 and 2011 St. Louis World Series champion rosters.
The three-time National League MVP recorded his most impressive managerial feat this winter after leading the Leones del Escogido to victory in the Dominican Professional Baseball League championship.
The Dominican Republic native has continued to help his former team, the Los Angeles Angels, as a special assistant despite being released from the club in 2021.
Although Pujols hasn't addressed whether he'd be willing to manage the Cardinals someday, he has expressed interest in becoming a big-league skipper when the time is right.
Managing his home country in the 2026 WBC will surely be an opportunity for Pujols to solidify himself as a legitimate candidate to lead a big-league organization in the future.
Could things be lining up for Pujols to supplant Marmol in 2027 as the Cardinals next skipper?
