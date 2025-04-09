Cardinals 'Lineup Is Scary' Says Rising Star After Overwhelming Pirates' Paul Skenes
The St. Louis Cardinals didn't make any moves to bolster their lineup over the offseason but have emerged as one of the league's top offenses to begin 2025.
If it weren't for the Cardinals' underperforming pitching staff, which only received one upgrade in veteran right-handed pitcher Phil Maton this past winter, St. Louis would easily be sitting at the top of the National League Central. Instead, the first-place Chicago Cubs hold a 2 1/2 game lead over the 5-6 record 11-time World Series champions.
Tuesday night's 5-3 victory over the division-foe Pittsburgh Pirates was a testament to how dominant this year's Cardinals lineup could be -- handing phenom ace Paul Skenes his first loss of the season.
"'I mean our offense just has a lot of weaponry and a lot of pieces that are explosive and dynamic,' said Cardinals’ speedster Scott II, who notched his first career triple, a double and two RBIs -- all off Skenes," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Tuesday night shortly after St. Louis' series tying victory over Pittsburgh. “'I think this lineup is scary, though. When everybody is clicking and they are sticking to their approach, it’s a scary offense for sure.'”
Scott is batting .297 with 11 hits including one home run, four extra-base hits and stolen bases, seven RBIs and a .858 OPS in 37 at-bats across 10 games played for St. Louis this season.
In just his second big-league season, Scott is helping the Cardinals have one of the most prolific offenses in baseball -- ranking third in runs scored (71), second in OPS (.831) and hits (117) and first in batting average (.291).
Although St. Louis' front office didn't make any moves to add talent to its lineup over the offseason, hiring Brant Brown to replace Turner Ward as the Cardinals' hitting coach is proving to be a highly underrated signing. There remains plenty of baseball left to play but based on the offense's performance through 11 games, there's no telling how competitive this year's team could be.
