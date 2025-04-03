Cardinals Determined To 'Win The War' In 2025 Under Ex-Dodgers Coach's Guidance
The St. Louis Cardinals endured one of their quietest offseasons in franchise history this past winter but are off to a solid start to their 2025 campaign.
Despite record-low attendance numbers at Busch Stadium, the Cardinals are atop the National League Central and command a respectable 4-2 record.
One of the few moves made by St. Louis' front office over the winter involved hiring a new hitting coach, whose presence has already made a significant impact in this year's Cardinals lineup.
"We're basically playing like we might lose a couple of battles but we're going to win the war," Cardinals hitting coach Brant Brown told KMOV's Tamar Sher on Wednesday ahead of St. Louis' 12-5 series finale victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
Brown was hired this past offseason to replace former Cardinals hitting coach Turner Ward after St. Louis struggled offensively last year -- ranking 22nd in runs scored (672), home runs (165) and OPS against left-handed pitchers (.678).
The former Los Angeles Dodgers assistant hitting coach helped the National League West rival reach the NL Championship Series twice while achieving the club's seventh World Series title in 2020 -- the franchise's first in 32 years at the time.
Since joining the Cardinals this past winter, St. Louis ranks second in OPS (.879), third in batting average (.298), and fourth in home runs (11) and runs scored (42).
It's safe to say that Brown's hitting philosophy has already paid off for the Cardinals this season, with catcher Iván Herrera quickly rising as one of the team's most prolific sluggers.
Hopefully, Brown's influence can help the Cardinals return to the postseason for the first time since 2022. They still have plenty of baseball left to play but so far, they appear ready to win plenty of battles this year.
