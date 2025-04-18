Cardinals Linked To Ridiculous Blockbuster Trade Chatter
There is some pretty wild trade speculation already building across Major League Baseball.
We are just a few weeks into the season and yet it feels like mid-season form when it comes to wild and unfounded trade chatter. The St. Louis Cardinals can't seem to get out of trade chatter no matter what they do, but some of it has been pretty ridiculous.
It's no secret that the Cardinals tried to make moves this past offseason and specifically wanted to trade Nolan Arenado. But, nothing came to fruition. He's been fantastic to begin the year and the Cardinals have been better than expected overall. If he's going to get moved this season, it would significantly more likely than not happen closer to the trade deadline than April 18th.
The Cardinals likely would have to play much worse than they have to blow the roster up at this point. Plus, Arenado has a no-trade clause and it's been reported at length the teams he mentioned to the Cardinals and he shared he isn't too likely to expand his list.
While this is the case, Newsweek's Andrew Wright floated the Chicago Cubs as a potential landing spot as a way to make them "true contenders."
"Nolan Arenado, 3B - St. Louis Cardinals: It was evident in the offseason that Chicago was in the market for a third baseman, as it was in the Alex Bregman sweepstakes until the very end," Wright said. "Arenado will most likely be traded at the trade deadline and with Cubs rookie third baseman Matt Shaw struggling to get going, a trade between the division rivals for Arenado could benefit Chicago greatly and allow Shaw to take a backseat to one of the game's greatest third basemen of all-time."
Sure, Arenado would make the Cubs better. He would make any team better. But, Chicago wasn't on Arenado's initial list. Even if he was, why would St. Louis trade a guy under contract for two more seasons beyond this one to one of the team's biggest rivals? It doesn't make sense.
