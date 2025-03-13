Cardinals 'Looking Forward' To 2-Time All-Star's Imminent Departure, Source Claims
The St. Louis Cardinals hoped to significantly reduce payroll this winter but several veterans with untradable contracts have placed their rebuilding efforts on hold.
For instance, superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado has three years and $64 million remaining on his contract with the Cardinals. After recording his career-worst offensive campaign in 2024, the five-time Silver Slugger has failed to find a willing trade suitor this offseason.
Arenado isn't alone in being stuck with St. Louis due to having an expensive contract but not the production to back up his overpriced 2025 salary.
"On the heels of his second All-Star campaign in 2022, the Cardinals rewarded Miles Mikolas with a two-year, $40 million extension on top of the $15.75 million left on his previous deal," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Wednesday when outlining some of the league's worst contracts. "Mikolas has continued to be a workhorse for the Cardinals over the first two seasons of what became a three-year deal, but he's done so while posting a 5.04 ERA and 4.26 FIP."
Mikolas logged a 10-11 record with a 5.35 ERA, 122-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .284 batting average against and a 1.28 WHIP in 171 2/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals last season.
"The Cardinals may still be able to count on Mikolas to provide length, but it's fair to assume they are looking forward to his money coming off the books after 2025," Kelly finished with.
The two-time All-Star will make roughly $17.7 million in the final year of his contract with the Cardinals, far more than a pitcher who posted a -0.2 bWAR last season should earn.
Although Mikolas is confident and likable, Cardinals fans are fed up with his inconsistency in the rotation. Even if the nine-year veteran has a resurgent season this year, it's doubtful St. Louis would give the 36-year-old hurler another contract extension.
More MLB: Cardinals Announce Decision Regarding Former First-Round Draft Pick's 2025 Role