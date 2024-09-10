Cardinals Loosely Linked To St. Louis Native, Cy Young Hurler In Winter Blockbuster
The St. Louis Cardinals successfully retooled the rotation last winter after a tumultuous 2023 season left the pitching staff in shambles.
Unfortunately, the additions from last offseason likely won't be enough to get the Cardinals back to the playoffs. With only 19 games left to play, it's doubtful St. Louis will erase a 6 1/2 game deficit in the National League Wild Card race.
Much will be discussed this winter on how the Cardinals can fix their problems. Perhaps St. Louis should start by signing a native looking to end his illustrious career memorably.
"And, sure, what the heck you don't have to squint to see a scenario where Max Scherzer is finally a Cardinal," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold wrote Monday when quoting a discussion with Cardinals fans. "Kyle Gibson is finally a Cardinal. It does happen."
Scherzer has posted a 216-112 record with a 3.16 ERA, 3405-to-754 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .220 batting average against and a 1.08 WHIP throughout his 17-year career with the Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and Texas Rangers.
The 40-year-old becomes a free agent this offseason and would be a perfect addition to a rotation looking for a veteran starter who can help lead a team deep into the postseason when healthy.
However, he is getting older, so signing him would be a short-term solution. The Cardinals already have an elderly rotation, with four St. Louis' top starters at least 34 years old.
The eight-time All-Star has already expressed interest in pitching next season but at his age, 2025 could be his last. What better way for Scherzer to end his Hall of Fame-caliber career than to finish it with his hometown team?
More MLB: Cardinals Insider Reveals How Club Will Likely Aim To Fix Offense This Winter