Cardinals Make Surprise Choice With All-Star Injured, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals recently got some bad news.
St. Louis currently has a 65-65 record and is five games out of a National League Wild Card spot. The Cardinals need a lot to go right down the stretch if they want to steal a playoff spot but now they will be without the services of one of their top sluggers.
Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras broke a finger after being hit on the hand with a pitch on Saturday. He was placed on the Injured List and at this point, it's unclear when he will be ready to make a return this season, if at all.
The Cardinals called young catcher Iván Herrera back up to the big leagues to replace Contreras but he will serve as the backup to Pedro Pagés, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"Iván Herrera replaced Contreras on the active roster Sunday," Woo said. "He will serve as the team's backup catcher behind Pedro Pagés, who will take most of the reps behind the plate in Contreras' absence. The team has lauded Pagés' defensive ability all season. What remains to be seen is how (Oli Marmol) will utilize his lineup against left-handed starters. Marmol preferred to use Contreras as the designated hitter and Pagés catching against lefties, as it allowed for two right-handed bats. He could do the same with Herrera, who profiles as a bat-first catcher."
It's surprising that Herrera won't have a larger role as there was a time when he was one of the Cardinals' most consistent hitters this season. Hopefully, he will be able to make the most out of his opportunity.
