Cardinals May Already Have Been Ruled Out For Rumored Top Manager Choice
The St. Louis Cardinals will have to make a tough decision this winter.
St. Louis is in danger of finishing below .500 for the second straight season. This is unfamiliar territory for St. Louis. The Cardinals haven't finished below .500 for two straight seasons in years. Because of this, the Cardinals may need to make some changes.
The most talked about option already has been replacing Oliver Marmol as the team's manager. Everything right now is pure speculation. There has been speculation building for months, and one person who has been mentioned as a possible fit for months is former Cardinals fan-favorite and champion Skip Schumaker. He currently is the manager of the Miami Marlins, but he will be leaving this winter.
Although it would make a lot of sense for the Cardinals to bring in Schumaker, ESPN's Buster Olney said that he may prefer to manage on the West Coast.
"Skip Schumaker's contract is set to expire at the end of this season, and he is leaving the Miami Marlins," Olney said. "Schumaker's reputation has been enhanced over his two years with the Marlins, and there is a lot of industry speculation that he might prefer to oversee a West Coast team in his next managerial gig. But he doesn't have the career longevity of someone like Bruce Bochy, A.J. Hinch, or (Alex Cora), so his name could pop up with any opening that develops."
St. Louis will have to make a tough decision, but if Schumaker prefers to manage on the West Coast, that will rule the Cardinals out.
