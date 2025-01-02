Cardinals Most Hated Rival Remains Top Landing Spot For International Sensation
The St. Louis Cardinals could have a difficult journey ahead as they look to compete for the National League Central without several prominent veterans.
Former Cardinals fan favorite Paul Goldschmidt has signed a one-year deal with the New York Yankees and 10-time Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado is on the trade block.
Unfortunately, things could get even more difficult for the Cardinals as their most hated rival looks to boost its pitching staff by signing a Japanese sensation this winter.
"Teams that are still in on Roki Sasaski: (Los Angeles) Dodgers, (San Diego) Padres, (Chicago) Cubs, (New York) Yankees (NY) Mets (Texas) Rangers, maybe (San Francisco) Giants, not the (CHI) White Sox, others could be added to list," The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported Wednesday afternoon.
The Cubs already have a strong rotation with left-handed pitchers Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, Matthew Boyd and right-handed pitcher Jameson Taillon. Adding Sasaki to the mix would surely provide Chicago with the most robust arsenal in the NL Central.
Sasaki has logged a 28-15 record with a 2.12 ERA, 495-to-88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a 0.90 WHIP throughout his four-year career with Nippon Professional Baseball's Chiba Lotte Marines in Japan.
Fortunately for the Cubs, Sasaki is limited to international pool money restrictions, so smaller market clubs will have a better chance at signing him this winter.
Considering the Cubs already have Japan-born Imanaga at the front of the rotation, it wouldn't be crazy to say there's a high chance Sasaki signs with the Windy City.
Could the rebuilding Cardinals be forced to face Sasaki multiple times next year as they battle with the NL Central-rival Cubs, their most bitter foe?
More MLB: Could Cardinals-Mariners Blockbuster Be Next After Josh Rojas Signs With White Sox?