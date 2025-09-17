Cardinals Most Significant Decision Of 2025 Was Michael McGreevy
The St. Louis Cardinals have made a lot of decisions throughout the 2025 Major League Baseball season. Arguably, the best one involved starting pitcher Michael McGreevy.
The 25-year-old didn't get a consistent job out of Spring Training despite logging a 1.08 ERA in five total appearances, including four starts. McGreevy began the season down in the minors and initially made a few spot starts when the Cardinals needed an extra arm. McGreevy made his first big league start of the season on May 4th. He followed up with three starts in June on June 8th, June 19th, and June 24th.
McGreevy didn't start making consistent starts with the Cardinals until July. He made a start on July 21st and then followed up on July 27th consistently after the team designated Erick Fedde for assignment and then traded him to the Atlanta Braves.
The Cardinals found a long-term option
For all of the question marks of the season, McGreevy has been one of the biggest bright spots and that was on full display on Tuesday. On Tuesday night, he had one of his best big league appearances yet in his young career. He pitched seven shutout innings against the Cincinnati Reds. McGreevy allowed three base hits and struck out six batters while lowering his season ERA down to 4.08. McGreevy has made 15 total appearances with the Cardinals, including 14 starts.
McGreevy has a 4.08 ERA and 53-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 86 innings pitched. In his last eight starts, McGreevy has logged a 3.26 ERA in 47 innings pitched. What he has done this season is prove that he can potentially be a long-term fixture in this Cardinals rotation. No matter what happens this offseason with Chaim Bloom taking over as the president of baseball operations, McGreevy has been great.
The Cardinals made it clear that they wanted to use the 2025 season as a "reset" to evaluate what the team has moving foward. In McGreevy, the Cardinals have a possible arm to build around for the future.
