Cardinals Must Make Franchise-Altering Brendan Donovan Trade Decision

The Cardinals have some tough decisions to make this offseason...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (21) take his position against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (21) take his position against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images / Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have a few big decisions to make in the offseason as they hand the team over to their new president of baseball operations, Chaim Bloom. The biggest decision the Cardinals will need to make is whether they should trade All-Star infielder Brendan Donovan before opening day in 2026.

FanSided's Chris Landers recently discussed this huge decision for the Cardinals.

"Things figure to get worse before they get better, at least at the Major League level, as Bloom looks to assemble pieces that will form the foundation of the next competitive Cardinals team. That process will necessarily involve shipping out some current Major League talent that doesn't factor into St. Louis' long-term plans," Landers wrote. "Which brings us to an intriguing name: jack of all trades Brendan Donovan, whom Rosenthal writes 'looms as a prime trade candidate.' It's not hard to figure out why. Donovan has been arguably the steadiest hitter in the Cardinals' uneven lineup this season, posting a 114 OPS+ while playing all over the diamond and making his first career All-Star appearance.

Brendan Donovan could be Cardinals' biggest trade chip

Sep 16, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) throws out Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (43) (not pictured) at first base in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images / Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

"But he also has just two years of team control remaining; it's highly unlikely that St. Louis will be ready to meaningfully contend by the time he hits free agency as a 31-year-old in the winter of 2027. The Cardinals could hold on to him, figuring that somebody needs to be in the lineup in 2026. Or they could flip him at what is likely the height of his value, coming off a very solid season and with the knowledge that whatever team acquires him will be doing so for more than just a rental year."

Trading Donovan makes sense for the Cardinals. He's a valuable asset on the trade block and would likely net a huge return in a potential trade. His contract is quickly running out, and it seems unlikely that St. Louis will contend when he's on the roster.

Donovan would be more valuable to St. Louis as a trade chip than a player, and there's no better time to move him than this offseason.

This is going to be a huge decision for the Cardinals to make, and they'll likely check into every possible avenue before making a decision.

