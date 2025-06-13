Cardinals No. 1 Prospect JJ Wetherholt Flashing Superstar Potential
The Major League Baseball season is long and sometimes it's easy to take every single loss hard.
It doesn't help when you have a losing streak, like the St. Louis Cardinals currently do. St. Louis has lost five games in a row and if you were to scroll social media, you would think the season is over. But, there's a lot left. Plus, there are things to be excited about right now not even at the big league level.
Take No. 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt for example.
St. Louis took him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft and he has shot through the club's farm system so far. Wetherholt currently is with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals and is tearing the cover off of the ball. He has played 45 games so far this season and is slashing .319/.439/.475 with four homers, 23 RBIs, nine stolen bases, 11 doubles, one triple, and 28 runs scored.
The lefty does a little bit of everything and walked it off for Springfield on Thursday in extras.
Right now, MLB.com has Wetherholt as the No. 18 overall prospect in baseball.
He turned heads in Spring Training and is just 22 years old. If you're feeling down about the way things have gone at the big league level over the last week, put on a clip of Wetherholt's highlights. This kid is a the real deal and if he can stay hot, it wouldn't be shocking to see him in the majors as soon as 2026.
