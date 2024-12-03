Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Could Be Traded To NL West Rival Looking To Dethrone Dodgers
The St. Louis Cardinals are actively shopping eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado's contract as the front office looks to help their beloved infielder sign with a genuine postseason contender.
Unfortunately, Arenado's window to win a championship with the Cardinals is nearly shut. Father time is relentless, so the five-time Silver Slugger needs to find a way out of St. Louis if he ever hopes to add World Series champion to his Hall of Fame resume.
Finding a trade partner for Arenado could be tricky but with rumors heating up, perhaps a suitor will emerge, such as a National League West rival looking to claim the division throne from the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"I also look at a team like the (San Diego) Padres if they were to move Luis Arráez, which I would describe as a little less likely," MLB Network's Jon Morosi stated Tuesday morning on Hot Stove when addressing potential suitors for Arenado.
Although Arenado grew up a Dodgers fan and would love to join his childhood favorite team, Los Angeles likely has no business adding the $74 million remaining on the 10-time Gold Glove defender's contract, which contains a no-trade clause through 2027.
Joining the Padres would bring Arenado back to his home state of California while placing him with a competitive and young big-league roster. San Diego fell one win short of reaching the NL Championship Series this year and should return with a vengeance in 2025.
The most important thing for Arenado is that he's traded to a team capable of winning a World Series and the Padres are certainly in an excellent position to do so.
