Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Could Be Traded To NL West Rival Looking To Dethrone Dodgers

Where will the St. Louis fan favorite be dealt?

Nate Hagerty

Aug 20, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) looks on during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are actively shopping eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado's contract as the front office looks to help their beloved infielder sign with a genuine postseason contender.

Unfortunately, Arenado's window to win a championship with the Cardinals is nearly shut. Father time is relentless, so the five-time Silver Slugger needs to find a way out of St. Louis if he ever hopes to add World Series champion to his Hall of Fame resume.

Finding a trade partner for Arenado could be tricky but with rumors heating up, perhaps a suitor will emerge, such as a National League West rival looking to claim the division throne from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"I also look at a team like the (San Diego) Padres if they were to move Luis Arráez, which I would describe as a little less likely," MLB Network's Jon Morosi stated Tuesday morning on Hot Stove when addressing potential suitors for Arenado.

Although Arenado grew up a Dodgers fan and would love to join his childhood favorite team, Los Angeles likely has no business adding the $74 million remaining on the 10-time Gold Glove defender's contract, which contains a no-trade clause through 2027.

Joining the Padres would bring Arenado back to his home state of California while placing him with a competitive and young big-league roster. San Diego fell one win short of reaching the NL Championship Series this year and should return with a vengeance in 2025.

The most important thing for Arenado is that he's traded to a team capable of winning a World Series and the Padres are certainly in an excellent position to do so.

