Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Has Somewhat Surprising 2025 Projection

The Cardinals are going to be interesting to follow in 2025

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third base Nolan Arenado (28) reacts in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third base Nolan Arenado (28) reacts in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

When Opening Day gets here in a few weeks it's significantly more likely than not that Nolan Arenado will be the St. Louis Cardinals' starting third baseman.

Arenado was in trade rumors for months, obviously, but he wasn't moved and is still with the team. Nothing can be fully ruled out at this point, but it certainly doesn't seem like there is anything brewing right now.

The Cardinals made it known that they wanted to move Arenado for financial purposes. That didn't work out for St. Louis, but that surely will help the product on the field at least. Arenado has been one of the best third basemen in baseball over the last 12 years.

His offensive numbers weren't quite where he wanted them to be in 2024, but he still had 16 home runs, 71 RBIs, and a .272/.325/.394 slash line in 152 games while playing Gold Glove-level defense.

He's had some negative press, but he is still one of the best third basemen in the league and can have a big impact in 2025. While this is the case, FanGraphs' steamer projection doesn't have high expectations for Arenado. They are projecting him to have an uptick in power but take a big step back on-base wise. They are projecting him to finish the season with 22 home runs, 73 RBIs, and a .257/.314/.425 slash line in 150 games.

That would be the lowest batting average of his career if it were to come to fruition.

More MLB: 1 Obvious Reunion Candidate Remains Available For Cardinals

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News