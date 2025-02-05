Cardinals' Nolan Arenado 'Highly, Highly Motivated' To Join Red Sox As Rumors Heat Up
The St. Louis Cardinals are facing the reality that superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado might not be traded this winter but not all hope is lost yet.
On Tuesday, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that the Cardinals and Boston Red Sox were recently involved in trade discussions for Arenado.
Spring training is days away, so Arenado's desperation is growing. The latest update on his trade market indicates that Boston is where the five-time Silver Slugger wants to be moved the most.
"Given that Nolan Arenado vetoed the potential deal to the (Houston) Astros, what some of his friends say is important: They think he would really like the idea of going to the Red Sox, if Boston and the Cardinals work out terms," ESPN's Buster Olney first reported Wednesday afternoon. "Arenado's current mindset: 'Highly, highly motivated.'"
Arenado is a pull-power right-handed hitter, and the Red Sox have one of the friendliest ballparks for his expertise. Fenway Park has a shortened left field with a 37-foot wall -- also known as the Green Monster.
Although Arenado's offensive production has slowed since 2022, when he logged a .293/.358/.533 slash line with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs, he remains capable. It would be unwise of the Red Sox not to consider a trade for the Cardinals slugger.
The 33-year-old could be a perfect change of scenery candidate, especially if he logs half of his bats swinging for the top of the Green Monster.
The Red Sox seem like the perfect match for Arenado but former Astros Gold Glove defender Alex Bregman fits in Boston as well.
Hopefully, Boston will grow tired of Bregman's agent, Scott Boras, and his shady negotiation tactics. Once the former Houston third baseman is out of the picture, Arenado should have a more straightforward path to finding his next trade destination.
