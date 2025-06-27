Cardinals’ Oli Marmol Explains Why Andre Pallante Shouldn’t Be Demoted
On Thursday, St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol revealed the club's rationale for keeping Andre Pallante in the major league rotation.
Despite calls for Pallante's demotion to Triple-A Memphis Redbirds, Marmol doesn't believe optioning Pallante would be productive.
“You have a guy that has a unique pitch that’s understanding how to pitch at the big league level," Marmol said of Pallante, per The Athletic’s Katie Woo.
"If you send him down to Triple A, he will cut right through that league. His next step in his career is understanding how to continue to combat big-league hitters. He’s not working on anything specific that reps at a lower level will do him any good.”
Marmol clearly believes in Pallante’s potential and his ongoing development as a key piece of the Cardinals’ rotation.
The 26-year-old right-hander Pallante has carved out a versatile career since his MLB debut in 2022. Initially a reliever, Pallante showed promise with a 1.07 ERA over 17 appearances early that season.
In 2024, Pallante’s breakout as a starter saw him post a 3.56 ERA over 20 starts, with a career-high 121.1 innings pitched and eight wins, solidifying his place in the rotation for 2025.
This season, Pallante’s performance has been mixed, with a 5-4 record and a 4.43 ERA across 16 starts. While his ERA reflects some struggles, his recent outings show progress in pitch mix, particularly his increased use of offspeed pitches like his curveball and slider. On June 20, he delivered six scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds, scattering two hits.
However, Pallante's start on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs was less sharp, with two earned runs over five innings, hampered by uncharacteristic fastball issues. Nonetheless, Marmol remains committed to Pallante’s growth at the major league level.
Marmol’s thoughts on Pallante are a microcosm of the Cardinals’ broader strategy of prioritizing player development in 2025, a season where they’re on pace for 88 wins but are ultimately most concerned with sustaining success into the future.
