Cardinals Ownership Can't Afford Another Failed Season After Reaching All-Time Low
The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the most respected franchises in baseball but their failures in the last two seasons have damaged the organization's image.
Last season's 71-91 record was the organization's worst in 33 years and fans were hopeful for a major turnaround in 2024, which never happened.
Cardinals fans have expressed their frustration with the team through social media and have not attended games. This season, a record-setting number of fans attended Busch Stadium but it's not an achievement to be proud of.
"2,869,783 is the official 2024 season attendance for the (Cardinals)," The Athletic's Katie Woo reported Sunday night following the home season finale victory over the Cleveland Guardians. "Since the park opened in 2006, Busch Stadium III's drew at least 3 million fans each season. That 18-season long streak is over."
The average number of tickets sold per game has dramatically declined over the last few years, and Busch Stadium is no longer considered one of the top three stadiums in terms of attendance.
Not only have ticket sales declined but the actual number of fans who attend has seen a significant drop-off as well. In fact, the Cardinals set the record for the lowest announced attendance in ballpark history this season when only 27,224 showed up for the 7-5 loss against the San Diego Padres on Aug. 27.
With ticket sales plummeting and a fanbase growing increasingly apathetic, the Cardinals front office needs to make some serious changes before things get worse.
