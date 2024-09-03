Cardinals Phenom Has Name Mentioned In Elite Category Among League Superstars
The St. Louis Cardinals are known for successfully developing young prospects into impactful players who go on to lead long and successful careers.
Hopefully, that will be the same for a Cardinals rising star, who's having an incredible season and is being regarded as one of the best in the game to play at his position.
Cardinals' Masyn Winn was recently listed as the No. 6 best shortstop in the league, according to Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter. Notable players who made the list include Bobby Witt Jr., Gunnar Henderson, Elly De La Cruz and Willy Adames -- who ranked No. 7.
Winn is batting .281 with 41 extra-base hits including 12 home runs, 49 RBIs and a .749 OPS in 129 games played for the Cardinals this season.
The 22-year-old struggled after making his debut in Aug. 2023 but came back this year ready to take on the big leagues. Winn has been a constant light for St. Louis in a season of ups and downs, during which it has been difficult to have any confidence in the Cardinals roster.
The flamethrower has played so well during 2024 that he's being considered for National League Rookie of the Year. If won, Winn will become the first Cardinals player to receive the award since future Hall of Fame first baseman Albert Pujols in 2001.
It's likely NL ROTY will go to one of the few generational talents who are also being considered for the award. Nonetheless, Winn is still one of the top defenders in the game. With his triple-digit throwing arm and gritty offensive approach, there's no telling how good he'll be as he develops.
