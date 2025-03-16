Cardinals Pitching Prospect Predicted To Be 'Odd Man Out' In Rotation
The St. Louis Cardinals have yet to make their final roster decisions for Opening Day. The starting rotation is one area that needs attention.
It is unclear what the rotation will look like come Opening Day. One prospect in particular has looked strong this spring. Michael McGreevy has allowed just two earned runs over 10 2/3 innings of work in Grapefruit League play.
He looked strong last season as well, going 3-0 with a 1.96 ERA and even pitching an eight-inning gem in the 2024 season finale.
However, Katie Woo of The Athletic notes that because Steven Matz has looked strong and the fact that their options are thin at the minor league level, McGreevy appears to be the odd man out.
"McGreevy looks to be the odd man out despite a stellar spring showing (two earned runs over 10 2/3 innings so far). There is a valid argument to make for him breaking camp in the big-league rotation, however, the Cardinals are trying to protect what is left of their rotation depth," Woo reported.
The Cardinals don't have a lot of options on the pitching side, which is why it might have made sense to trade Ryan Helsley and add some prospects. But even if McGreevy starts the year in Triple-A Memphis, he will receive opportunities at the big-league level.
It will be interesting to see if McGreevy cracks the Opening Day roster. He could always earn a bullpen role to start the 2025 season if he doesn't make the rotation.
