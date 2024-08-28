Cardinals Postseason Hopes Insurmountable If This Stat Doesn't Improve Quickly
The St. Louis Cardinals are barely holding onto playoff hopes after falling seven games behind the last National League Wild Card spot Tuesday night.
The 7-5 defeat to the NL Wild Card race front-runner San Diego Padres was difficult to watch. The Cardinals' offense had a plethora of chances to add insurance runs but couldn't capitalize, ultimately costing St. Louis the game.
The lineup has been the Cardinals' Achilles' heel all season and if they can't figure out how to capitalize with runners in scoring position, it's doubtful St. Louis will make the playoffs.
Only the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays have a lower batting average with runners in scoring position than the Cardinals, who have batted .224 with RISP this season.
Many of the Cardinals' losses this season have been decided by three runs or loss. If St. Louis had been slightly better on offense, perhaps the club wouldn't be in the hole it's in now.
Not only has the Cardinals offense struggled with RISP but their run differential is the fourth lowest in the NL -- meaning they have given up far more runs than scored.
When factoring in the Cardinals' RISP and run differential stats, it's a mystery how St. Louis is still fighting for a playoff spot this far in the season. With little time left to catch up in the NL Wild Card race, it's now or never for the lineup to figure it out.
