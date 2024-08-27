Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals 'Still Waiting' For Five-Time Silver Slugger's Offensive Resurgence

St. Louis needs the decorated veteran to get hot soon

Nate Hagerty

Jul 28, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a walk-off home run against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium.
Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports
When the St. Louis Cardinals retooled the pitching staff last winter, they never expected to have the offensive struggles they've had this season.

Only the Miami Marlins have scored fewer runs in the National League than the Cardinals offense. Key sluggers have performed poorly and several injuries have killed any momentum swing the lineup could muster up.

Unfortunately, one of the Cardinals' most-valued players hasn't looked like himself at the plate all season and there's no sign of that changing anytime soon.

"On a larger level, the Cardinals are still waiting on Paul Goldschmidt to join Nolan Arenado’s late-summer renaissance," The Athletic's Tim Britton wrote Tuesday when analyzing St. Louis' current circumstances.

Goldschmidt has batted .227 with 39 extra-base hits including 19 home runs, 50 RBIs and a .670 OPS in 124 games played for the Cardinals this season.

This has easily been Goldschmidt's worst season at the plate and with his contract expiring, there's a solid chance the Cardinals won't re-sign him this upcoming winter.

The soon-to-be 37-year-old is batting .189 with seven extra-base hits including three home runs, nine RBIs and a .624 OPS throughout August.

It has been difficult to watch five-time Silver Sluggers Goldschmidt and Arenado regress on offense this season when the lineup has needed them most.

Fortunately, Arenado is performing much better lately but Goldschmidt is still falling behind. Could it be time for St. Louis to move on from the 2022 NL MVP and look ahead to the future?

Nate Hagerty

