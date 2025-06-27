Cardinals Predicted To Bring Future Star Lefty To St. Louis
We are just about two weeks away from the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft.
The next generation of stars will join MLB organizations starting on July 13. The St. Louis Cardinals will make their first selection at No. 5.
St. Louis’ ultimate decision will be one of the most interesting topics to follow over the next few weeks. Who will come to town? MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo predicted the Cardinals will select lefty starter Jamie Arnold out of Florida State with the No. 5 pick.
"No. 5. Cardinals: Jamie Arnold, LHP, Florida State (No. 4)," Mayo said. "If the Cardinals want to go with a college pitcher, Arnold could be the top choice, or they could look at right-hander Kyson Witherspoon. This would be the absolute floor for (Ethan Holliday), but with him gone, they could look at other high school bats like Willits or fellow shortstop Billy Carlson. This is the first spot I’ve heard Ike Irish’s name, perhaps in a money-saving deal."
Arnold would be a significant addition. He’s currently the No. 4 prospect for this draft class per MLB.com.
"Arnold made it clear he’d be a high-end Draft prospect in 2025 after turning in an outstanding sophomore season with Florida State last spring, finishing third among all Division I pitchers in strikeouts, trailing only 2024 first-round picks Chase Burns and Hagen Smith," MLB.com said. "The Golden Spikes Award semifinalist also finished with a sub-3.00 ERA and an impressive 159/26 K/BB ratio while helping the Seminoles reach the national semifinals of the College World Series. He capped things off with four hitless innings and seven K’s for Team USA in an International Friendship Series against Chinese Taipei over the summer."
The lefty made 15 starts this season for Florida State and logged a 2.98 ERA and 119-to-27 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
