Cardinals Predicted To Cut Ties With All-Star With Dodgers Listed As Fit
Could the Los Angeles Dodgers really add another superstar this offseason?
Los Angeles has the best team in baseball by far and already signed two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell this offseason. The Dodgers took down the New York Yankees this fall in the World Series and already are significantly better and the Winter Meetings haven't even started yet.
What's next for them? Well, it seems like the Dodgers are going to be linked to every big-name player who is somewhat available. Los Angeles has a great farm system and seemingly unlimited money so it can do whatever it wants.
The St. Louis Cardinals have a star that has been linked to Los Angeles. Star third baseman Nolan Arenado has been reportedly on the trade block and Los Angeles has been floated as a fit on numerous occasions over the last year.
There even was some chatter recently as Arenado took to Instagram and featured the Kenrick Lamar song, "Dodger Blue," on a post of his.
The two sides continue to be linked and the New York Post's Jon Heyman once again floated the Dodgers as a fit for Arenado on Wednesday.
"Arenado does appear at this point like he's not going to stay in St. Louis," Heyman said. "There's been too much chatter at this point to bring him back. I expect that he will get dealt somewhere and I'm going to say the (New York Yankees), (New York Mets), (Boston Red Sox), maybe (Toronto Blue Jays), maybe (Seattle Mariners), (Houston Astros), (Detroit Tigers), (Los Angeles Angels) and (Los Angeles Dodgers)."
Los Angeles already has plenty of star power, but could it make an offer the Cardinals can't refuse?
