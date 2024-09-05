Cardinals Predicted To Re-Sign Superstar Despite Rumors Saying Otherwise
Will the St. Louis Cardinals make a major change at first base this winter?
St. Louis has started to turn things around lately after a recent cold stretch. The Cardinals have won six of their last 10 games but they currently are 5 1/2 games out of a National League Wild Card spot with not much time left in the regular season.
Once the season ends, whether the Cardinals make the playoffs or not, there will be some tough decisions to make. St. Louis will have to decide how it will handle the future of star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.
The 2022 National League Most Valuable Player hasn't had the season he hoped to have, but he has looked much better lately. Goldschmidt has impressed over the last month or so and will enter free agency once the season ends.
Much has been made about his upcoming free agency over the last year, but it's unclear what will happen. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that St. Louis will end up re-signing the star slugger, though.
"Prediction: Re-sign," Reuter said. "There is mutual interest between Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals in coming to terms on a new deal this offseason, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
"The final season of his five-year, $130 million deal has been the worst of his storied career, as he is hitting just .247/.304/.420 for a career-low 99 OPS+ with 27 doubles, 21 home runs, 58 RBI, and 1.5 WAR in 132 games. That said, he is hitting .290/.337/.533 with eight home runs in 40 games since the All-Star break, so if he is willing to take a sizable pay cut over his current $26 million salary, he might still have enough left in the tank to make an impact."
It hasn't been Goldschmidt's best season, but he has shown over the last month that he clearly still has something left in the tank and he wants to continue his career. Will he continue his partnership with the Cardinals for the 2025 season and beyond?
