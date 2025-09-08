Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Pushed To Sign $15 Million Veteran Pitcher For Rebuild

The Cardinals could look to add a veteran pitcher...

Zach Pressnell

Apr 9, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; The St. Louis Cardinals equipment manger scrubs the team batting helmets before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have struggled down the stretch, and it seems like they're headed for a long-awaited rebuild. They're swapping John Mozeliak out as the president of baseball operations and replacing him with the well-respected Chaim Bloom.

With Bloom taking over and the Cardinals headed for a rebuild, there could be a few huge decisions made in the coming months.

Curt Bishop of Redbird Rants recently urged the Cardinals to pursue a deal with future Hall of Fame pitcher Justin Verlander in the offseason, but it doesn't seem to make much sense.

Could Cardinals look to sign veteran Justin Verlander?

San Francisco Giants pitcher Justin Verlande
Aug 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

"The accolades speak for themselves here. The 42-year-old right-hander is a nine-time All-Star, three-time Cy Young, Triple Crown winner and even a former MVP. He is not what he used to be, and in his prime, he would cost a ton," Bishop wrote. "But the Cardinals aren't targeting prime Justin Verlander. He isn't quite the pitcher he used to be, as he's 3-10 with a 4.29 ERA in 24 starts with the Giants. However, he still is a serviceable arm, and like Gibson and Lynn, you would be getting somebody who has done it before.

"He'll likely cost less than his one-year, $15 million contract that he signed this past offseason, and he'll only be a one-year commitment at this point. He'll be 43 in February. The Cardinals beat him twice in the 2006 World Series when he was with the Tigers and won the AL Rookie of the Year award. And if the Cardinals are indeed out of contention at the trade deadline, he can be dealt for a prospect or two."

It makes no sense for the Cardinals to go after Verlander. He's been fine for the Giants down the stretch, but it makes no sense for the Cardinals to pursue a player well over 40 years old.

Signing Verlander would be the Cardinals asking for another Miles Mikolas-esque situation. Mikolas has struggled for the Cardinals, taken a roster spot from younger players, and been paid a lot of money to do it. The Cardinals can't risk another situation like this. They need to let the prospects come to the big leagues rather than blocking them with a veteran beyond his prime.

Zach Pressnell
