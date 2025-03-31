Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Quickly Climb Up Power Rankings After Impressive 3-0 Start To 2025 Season

St. Louis is determined to defy the odds this year

Nate Hagerty

Mar 29, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) is doused with water by shortstop Masyn Winn (0) and center fielder Michael Siani (22) after the Cardinals defeated the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have begun their 2025 season with a three-game winning streak after sweeping the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium over the weekend.

After failing to do much this offseason, the Cardinals are ready to defy the odds and hope to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2022 this fall. This year is supposed to be a transitional period but the club's youth-laden roster appears ready for the challenge.

Many expected St. Louis to repeat another disappointing year but after beginning 2025 with a 3-0 record, the Cardinals are quickly gaining the attention of league insiders.

"17. St. Louis Cardinals (3-0) Previous Rank: 24," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Monday morning when ranking each team after Opening Day weekend. "This was expected to be something of a rebuilding year for the Cardinals, but when they failed to offload their veterans on the trade market, they were left in a confusing gray area between contention and retooling. After outscoring the Twins by 13 runs in a three-game sweep to open the year, their stock is up as much as any team in baseball after the opening weekend."

After declaring an organizational reset last fall, the Cardinals' front office was expected to trade several veterans, such as 10-time Gold Glove defender Nolan Arenado and two-time All-Star Ryan Helsley.

However, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak failed to do so, resulting in this year's roster not looking much different than last season's. Given that St. Louis missed a National League Wild Card spot by six games in 2024, hopes for 2025 have been low.

Fortunately, this year's youth-laden core, mixed with several remaining veterans, is determined to provide Cardinals fans with a memorable season after missing the playoffs by a long shot the two previous campaigns.

The odds might be stacked against the Cardinals having a successful 2025 season but with their nothing-to-lose attitude, it wouldn't be shocking to see the 11-time World Series champions legitimately contend for the NL Central title this year.

