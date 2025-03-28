Cardinals' John Mozeliak 'Encouraged' That St. Louis Can Qualify For 2025 Playoffs
The St. Louis Cardinals endured their quietest offseason in years this winter but began 2025 strongly with an impressive 5-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak will be replaced by former Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom after this season ends. Fans have called for change and they'll finally receive it after Mo departs.
St. Louis' head honcho is met with great controversy after he failed to do much of anything this winter. Despite Mozeliak's lack of action, the Cardinals baseball boss is looking forward to where this year's club is headed.
"Mozeliak is encouraged that the Cardinals can defy the relatively low expectations of the club and push for the playoffs despite him having the quietest offseason of his tenure," MLB.com's John Denton reported Friday. "St. Louis signed just one player -- middle reliever Phil Maton late in training camp -- while trying to reset the roster and clean up the franchise’s financial commitments."
After declaring an organizational reset last fall following two consecutive years of missing the postseason, Mozeliak and the Cardinals' front office remained stagnant, failing to trade valuable assets this winter, such as right-handed pitchers Erick Fedde and Ryan Helsley.
It would've made sense for the Cardinals to trade Helsley and Fedde, as both players could've reeled in a decent top prospect haul to help St. Louis replenish its lackluster farm system and rebuild.
Now, the Cardinals are stuck with a youth-laden roster that contains several remaining veterans, such as Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado, who are determined to win as they enter the twilight of their careers.
It's safe to say there's no clear direction for the Cardinals future, given the complicated circumstances surrounding the club's roster. The 11-time World Series champions don't have anything to lose and their backs are against the wall -- two things that could produce an unexpected run for the hypercompetitive National League Central title this season.
