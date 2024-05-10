Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Reportedly Could Deal All-Star Months After Trading For Him

St. Louis might part ways with a veteran talent this summer

Nate Hagerty

Apr 22, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge (27)
Apr 22, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge (27) / Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals have lost seven out of their last nine games and are on pace to be sellers at the trade deadline, just as they were last year.

Fans are frustrated and many are beginning to theorize who the Cardinals will deal away before August 1. A notable trade candidate is closer Ryan Helsley -- who's dominated in 2024 and could help St. Louis retrieve a haul of players in an exchange.

There are a plethora of St. Louis players on the chopping block to be dealt with this summer, but there's a lesser-mentioned former All-Star who could be on the move.

"You want to talk about getting a haul of players," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold said on MLB Network on Friday. "You are talking about (Helsley) and Andrew Kittredge, who they acquired from Tampa Bay. He has pitched well and could help a lot of teams when they shorten the game in October."

Kittredge has posted a 1.20 ERA with a 15-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .208 batting average against and a 0.93 WHIP in 15 innings pitched so far this season.

The 34-year-old reliever has been a top contributor to the Cardinals' dominant bullpen -- which is arguably one of the best in the league.

Given that Kittredge will enter free agency at the end of this season, it's likely that St. Louis will consider trading him if they decide to sell at the deadline.

It's disappointing that the Cardinals successfully retooled the pitching staff and now we're talking about seeing them trading away high-performing hurlers. Hopefully, the lineup figures it out soon or we're looking at having to say goodbye to some key players this summer

More MLB: Cardinals Reportedly Could Ignite Star-Studded Seven-Player Fire Sale Amid Turmoil

Published
Nate Hagerty

NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 