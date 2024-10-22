Cardinals Reportedly 'Expected To Make' More Personnel Changes Amid Latest Moves
The St. Louis Cardinals have a busy offseason ahead that can't begin until free agency opens up, which officially takes place five days after a new World Series champion is crowned.
Despite being forced to wait for the market to open, the Cardinals are getting a head start on fixing their big-league club -- the coaching staff that is.
"The St. Louis Cardinals have made at least two changes within their major-league coaching staff," The Athletic's Katie Woo first reported Monday. "Former Cardinal and 2011 World Series champion Jon Jay will join Oli Marmol’s staff, while long-time coach and Cardinal Hall of Famer Willie McGee will step down from coaching and join the front office in an advisory role."
McGee batted .294 with 332 extra-base hits including 63 home runs, 678 RBIs, 301 stolen bases and a .729 OPS throughout 13 years spent playing for St. Louis.
The 1982 World Series champion was inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2014 after winning National League MVP in 1985, appearing in four All-Star games and winning three Gold Glove awards, two batting titles and a Silver Slugger award throughout his 18-year career.
The Cardinals legend is being replaced by 2011 World Series champion Jay, who logged a .287/.354/.384 slash line with 156 extra-base hits including 29 home runs, 227 RBIs and 43 stolen bases throughout six seasons spent playing for St. Louis.
Jay is most remembered for helping the Cardinals pull off a miraculous comeback in game six of the 2011 World Series when he and St. Louis bench coach David Descalso led off the bottom of the tenth inning with singles -- eventually scoring to tie the game after being down two runs.
"The Cardinals are expected to make additional hires in the coming weeks, including a new hitting coach," Woo continued. "St. Louis is also closing in on naming a new assistant general manager, who will oversee a major revamping of player development in the minors. The Cardinals could also hire a new farm director; it is unclear if the organization would prefer to keep the two jobs separate or combine the roles into one position."
It'll be strange not to see McGee in the Cardinals dugout in 2025 but at least he's being replaced with a former St. Lous champion who knows what it means to play the "Cardinal Way."
