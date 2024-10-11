Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Fan Favorite Reportedly Being Targeted For White Sox Managerial Position

The St. Louis World Series champion could be due for a promotion

Nate Hagerty

Oct 9, 2013; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (right) celebrates with catcher Yadier Molina (left) and shortstop Daniel Descalso (back) after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates in game five of the National League divisional series playoff baseball game at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals won 6-1. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rovak-Imagn Images / Scott Rovak-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals have missed the playoffs in two consecutive seasons and many fans long for a change in leadership that is likely not coming.

Cardinals manager Oli Marmol found himself on the hot seat this season as St. Louis increasingly grew more impatient with their beloved franchise.

Whether Cardinals fans like it or not, Marmol is signed through 2026 and will have another chance to redeem himself next season. However, a key member of his coaching staff could be headed for a significant promotion with the Chicago White Sox.

"Former (Los Angeles) Angels manager Phil Nevin and Cardinals bench coach Daniel Descalso are among a long list of White Sox managerial targets," New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Thursday.

Descalso is Marmol's right-hand man in the dugout as the Cardinals bench coach -- occasionally joining the St. Louis manager in heated altercations with umpires and taking over for the skipper when he's ejected from the game.

The former homegrown infielder batted .243 with 89 extra-base hits including 10 home runs, 111 RBIs and a .654 OPS throughout five seasons while playing for the Cardinals.

Although Descalso wasn't a prolific hitter at the plate, he came in clutch when it mattered most, especially during the iconic game six of the 2011 World Series. If it wasn't for his much-needed leadoff single and run scored in the bottom of the tenth inning when the Cardinals trailed 9-7, the Texas Rangers might've won it all that year.

Fortunately, Descalso's crucial hits and gritty approach at the plate helped the Cardinals win their No. 11 World Series title. He will forever be remembered in St. Louis for his heroics during the club's miraculous postseason bid in 2011 and for consistently pulling through when the team needed it most.

If Descalso leaves for Chicago this offseason, it'll be interesting to see how significant his presence on the bench is. Without him, would Marmol struggle even more?

Published
