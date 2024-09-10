Cardinals Reportedly Will Pursue Reunion With Highly Coveted Fireballer This Winter
The St. Louis Cardinals have an elderly pitching staff that isn't getting any younger and it might be time for the organization to pursue younger talent.
The Cardinals rotation, which ranks No. 23 in the league with a 4.51 ERA, has four starting pitchers over 33 years old. Two of those starters -- Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson -- are 36 and 37 years old with club options for 2025 that have yet to be decided on.
If the Cardinals want to be competitive next season, a significant addition to the rotation must be made this winter. Perhaps a former St. Louis flamethrower will help the club get back on its feet next season.
"As for what the (Miami) Marlins' price tag would be for (Sandy) Alcantara," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold wrote Monday when quoting his comments from a recent discussion he had with St. Louis fans. "Expect the Cardinals to be among the several teams who try to find out this winter. That's going to be a call Miami receives as part of teams doing their "due diligence.""
Alcantara logged a 4.32 ERA with a 10-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .273 batting average against and a 1.80 WHIP in 8 1/3 innings pitched as a reliever for the Cardinals in 2017 before being traded that winter to the Marlins, where he has continued to pitch as a starter.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals gave up on the 2022 National League Cy Young recipient before he became one of the league's top starting pitchers. Despite missing 2024 due to offseason Tommy John surgery, Alcantara is still considered one of the league's best and his return is highly anticipated.
The 29-year-old has posted a 41-55 record with a 3.31 ERA, 779-to-267 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .228 batting average against and a 1. 15 WHIP across six seasons for Miami.
It's highly unlikely the Marlins would trade Alcantara this winter. He is signed through 2026 with a club option in 2027, so Miami isn't in any rush to get rid of him. However, the team is rebuilding and unloading his contract from payroll could be intriguing if the Cardinals can give them the right offer.
More MLB: Cardinals Loosely Linked To St. Louis Native, Cy Young Hurler In Winter Blockbuster