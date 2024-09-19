Cardinals Rival Linked To Highly-Coveted Cy Young Recipient Making Division Tougher
The St. Louis Cardinals retooled the rotation last winter but will need to address it again this offseason after missing the playoffs for a second straight year.
The Cardinals could technically re-sign veteran right-handed pitchers Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson to avoid hunting for starters but that wouldn't be wise. The rotation needs a boost after a lackluster 2024 performance.
What the Cardinals front office has planned for this offseason has yet to be revealed but if St. Louis wants to be competitive in the National League Central next year, it might have to dig deeper into its pockets.
"(Corbin) Burnes, however, should be the (Chicago) Cubs’ top target this offseason," Fansided's Robert Murray wrote Wednesday. "The right-hander has emerged as one of the best pitchers in baseball and would give Chicago a dominant ace atop the rotation alongside Shota Imanaga, among others."
The 2021 NL Cy Young award recipient has posted a 14-8 record with a 3.06 ERA, 164-to-44 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .231 batting average against and a 1.12 WHIP in 182 1/3 innings pitched for the Baltimore Orioles this season.
"Burnes also has an extensive history with (Craig) Counsell from their time in Milwaukee (Brewers) and signaled to FanSided at the All-Star Game that he holds Counsell in high regard, saying: 'I didn’t get a chance to talk to him because I threw the middle game and both teams had show-and-goes on the last day,'" as transcribed by Murray. "'I shot him a text afterwards to let him know that I missed him and to keep doing well. Couns is obviously a guy I was pretty close with. I talked to him a lot throughout this offseason. He’s someone I’ll always be in contact with because he’s someone who gave me a chance. I became pretty close with him over the years.'"
Since debuting with the Brewers in 2018, the four-time All-Star has been one of the most consistent and dominant starters in the game. After signing a one-year deal with the Orioles last offseason, Burnes is projected to receive a multi-year deal possibly worth $200 million this winter.
Having Burnes in the NL Central with the Cubs would be a problem for the Cardinals. If St. Louis wants to reclaim the NL Central throne, perhaps it should consider pursuing another Cy Young recipient.
