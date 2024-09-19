Insider Snubs Cardinals Flamethrower In Prediction For Prestigious Award
The St. Louis Cardinals have disappointed their fanbase for a second year in a row after being eliminated from the playoffs but this season wasn't a complete failure.
Despite enduring a frustrating season, Cardinals fans witnessed phenom shortstop Masyn Winn and Gold Glove-deserving centerfielder Michael Siani have breakout seasons.
Also, the Cardinals had one of the most dominant bullpens in the game and the head honcho of their relief core is a candidate to win National League Reliever of the Year but it's going to be a tight race.
"This will be one of the closest awards races as (Raisel) Iglesias has notched 31 saves with a 1.87 ERA and ranks in the 95th percentile in pitching run value while (Ryan) Helsley has tallied 45 saves with a 2.15 ERA and ranks in the 92nd percentile in pitching run value," The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Thursday. "I’ll go with Iglesias by a gnat’s eyelash."
Helsley has posted a 7-4 record with a 2.15 ERA, 74-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .216 batting average against and a 1.15 WHIP in 62 2/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.
The 30-year-old trails Cleveland Guardians Emmanuel Clase by one save for the most by any closer in Major League Baseball this season.
Not only could Helsley finish 2024 as the league's saves leader but he has the chance to beat the Cardinals' single-season saves record -- he trails Trevor Rosenthal's 48 closeouts from 2015.
However, Iglesias has logged a 5-2 record with a 1.87 ERA, 64-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .153 batting average against and a 0.72 WHIP in 62 2/3 innings pitched for the Atlanta Braves this season.
Head-to-head, it looks like Iglesias has the advantage over Helsley for NL Reliever of the Year. The Cardinals flamethrower might not win the award but he can still cement himself as St. Louis' all-time single-season saves leader if he records four more with only 10 games left to play in 2024..
