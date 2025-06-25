Cardinals Roster Shuffle: Jordan Walker To IL, Phenom To Minors
The St. Louis Cardinals are losing Jordan Walker for the time being.
Walker returned to the mix for St. Louis after a stint on the Injured List due to a wrist injury. He returned on June 14th but now is going back on the Injured List due to appendicitis, according to the team.
"RHP Matt Svanson and INF José Fermín have been recalled from Memphis (AAA)," the Cardinals announced. "RHP Michael McGreevy has been optioned to Memphis. OF Jordan Walker has been placed on the 10-day IL (appendicitis), retroactive to 6/23."
Walker has had an up-and-down stretch since returning. Berfore going down on the IL in May he was red-hot, but he has just three base hits in eight games since returning.
McGreevy going back down to the minors isn't shocking, although it's still sad. He's made spot starts in the majors this season and has looked good in a small sample size, but there simply isn't a consistent spot in the starting rotation for him yet in St. Louis. The Cardinals are just behind the Chicaco Cubs right now and is just 2 1/2 games out of first place. It would be nice to have him up with the team on a consistent basis, but what the Cardinals are doing is working. There isn't a reason to make a significant change yet.
St. Louis has been hot and will look to earn its third straight win over the Cubs on Wednesday.
