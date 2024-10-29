Pair Of Contenders 'Expected To Pursue' Blockbuster For Beloved Cardinals Star
As they enter a rebuilding phase, the St. Louis Cardinals are expected to alter their big-league roster over the next few months significantly.
Notable names such as Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado won't be safe from being involved in trade discussions with the front office looking to reduce payroll.
A fan favorite who will become a free agent for the first time in his illustrious career this winter will likely land elsewhere for 2025 -- a pair of postseason contenders have been mentioned as possible landing spots.
"There is a scenario where the Cardinals would love to retain (Paul) Goldschmidt but it would need to be on a club-friendly deal," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Monday when discussing St. Louis' offseason agenda. "The (Arizona) Diamondbacks and/or (Houston) Astros are expected to pursue Goldschmidt and offer him more guaranteed cash, so the likelihood is that he moves on to a contender."
After batting .245 with 55 extra-base hits, including 22 home runs, 64 RBIs, and a .713 OPS in 153 games played for the Cardinals this season, Goldschmidt's chances of re-signing with St. Louis are slim to none.
Arizona first baseman Christian Walker becomes a free agent this offseason. He could leave the Diamondbacks in search of a more generous contract, which the two-time Gold Glove defender should have no problem finding.
The Astros don't have a solidified first baseman, and signing Goldschmidt might be their best chance of receiving an upgrade in that position. Houston could be a solid fit for the five-time Silver Slugger, with its home stadium, Minute Maid Park, being a hitter-friendly park, especially for right-handed hitters such as Goldy.
It's safe to say Goldschmidt's days in St. Louis have likely ended. At this point in his career, he'll be looking to land as much money this winter while ensuring he still has a chance to win a World Series before he retires.
