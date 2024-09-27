Cardinals Shockingly Won't Fire Coaching Staff Despite Shortcomings, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals have been eliminated from the playoffs two seasons in a row and coaching deficiencies need to be addressed at some point.
Cardinals manager Oli Marmol has received the most criticism, as St. Louis fans have witnessed the 11-time World Series champions regress over the last few seasons.
Marmol isn't the only coach to blame for the Cardinals' poor predicament. However, despite the inadequacies of St. Louis' coaching staff, it appears that everyone's job is safe for next year.
"Bench coach Daniel Descalso is signed through 2025, as is pitching coach Dusty Blake," The Athletic's Katie Woo reported Friday. "Third-base coach Pop Warner signed an extension through 2026 in spring training, shortly after Marmol."
With Marmol recently signing an extension and Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak projected to retire after his contract expires next fall, it's highly doubtful St. Louis will look for a new skipper this winter.
"Five coaches are up for negotiation after the season: hitting coaches Turner Ward and Brandon Allen, game-planning coach Packy Elkins, first-base coach Stubby Clapp and assistant pitching coach Julio Rangel," Woo continued. "Though the Cardinals were one of the National League’s worst offensive teams this season, there is mutual interest in retaining all of this year’s coaching staff, including the hitting coaches."
The Cardinals offense is ranked No. 23 in the league with 655 runs scored this season. If it weren't for the lack of production from the lineup, St. Louis likely would've secured an NL Wild Card spot.
The hitting coaches can't solely be blamed for the lineup's weak performance this season but they deserve a significant portion of the responsibility. Hopefully, things will somehow be different in 2025, even if personnel stays the same.
