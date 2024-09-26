Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Oli Marmol Reportedly Will Get 'One More Shot' Despite Firing Rumors

Should St. Louis give the skipper another chance?

Nate Hagerty

Sep 18, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) argues with umpire DJ Reyburn (17) after he was ejected form the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Sep 18, 2024; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) argues with umpire DJ Reyburn (17) after he was ejected form the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals aren't in a good place after missing the playoffs for a second straight year with a manager fans want to see replaced.

Cardinals manager Oli Marmol has taken plenty of heat throughout the season as the team struggled to stay out of the loss column. Many want to see him fired, pinning much blame on his poor leadership and lack of accountability.

Despite fans calling for Marmol's termination this upcoming offseason, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal says it's likely he'll get another chance to make things right in 2025.

"Marmol, 38, appears safe in part because president of baseball operations John Mozeliak plans to return for one more season," Rosenthal wrote early Thursday morning. "Mozeliak is not going to hire a new manager one year before owner Bill DeWitt Jr. installs a new front office. The next head of baseball operations should get to make that choice."

Multiple proposals involving former Cardinals legends to supplant Marmol as manager for 2025 have been made but the organization hasn't commented on whether those ideas could come to fruition.

"The Cardinals narrowly will avoid losing records in back-to-back full seasons for the first time since 1958-59," Rosenthal continued. "Their issues, however, run far deeper than Marmol, who led the team to 93 wins in 2022, his first season. His contract runs through 2026. He will get at least one more shot."

If what St. Louis needs can't be found in another manager, then firing Marmol this offseason wouldn't make sense. Still, Marmol has been an easy scapegoat for Cardinals fans to blame and if things aren't drastically different in 2025, the front office should expect plenty of calls for the skipper's termination.

More MLB: Cardinals Reportedly 'Could Make Sense' For Highly Coveted Slugger This Winter

Published
Nate Hagerty

NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News