Cardinals Oli Marmol Reportedly Will Get 'One More Shot' Despite Firing Rumors
The St. Louis Cardinals aren't in a good place after missing the playoffs for a second straight year with a manager fans want to see replaced.
Cardinals manager Oli Marmol has taken plenty of heat throughout the season as the team struggled to stay out of the loss column. Many want to see him fired, pinning much blame on his poor leadership and lack of accountability.
Despite fans calling for Marmol's termination this upcoming offseason, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal says it's likely he'll get another chance to make things right in 2025.
"Marmol, 38, appears safe in part because president of baseball operations John Mozeliak plans to return for one more season," Rosenthal wrote early Thursday morning. "Mozeliak is not going to hire a new manager one year before owner Bill DeWitt Jr. installs a new front office. The next head of baseball operations should get to make that choice."
Multiple proposals involving former Cardinals legends to supplant Marmol as manager for 2025 have been made but the organization hasn't commented on whether those ideas could come to fruition.
"The Cardinals narrowly will avoid losing records in back-to-back full seasons for the first time since 1958-59," Rosenthal continued. "Their issues, however, run far deeper than Marmol, who led the team to 93 wins in 2022, his first season. His contract runs through 2026. He will get at least one more shot."
If what St. Louis needs can't be found in another manager, then firing Marmol this offseason wouldn't make sense. Still, Marmol has been an easy scapegoat for Cardinals fans to blame and if things aren't drastically different in 2025, the front office should expect plenty of calls for the skipper's termination.
More MLB: Cardinals Reportedly 'Could Make Sense' For Highly Coveted Slugger This Winter