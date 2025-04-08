Cardinals Should Consider Signing Ex-Phillies Hurler To Bolster Weak Pitching Staff
The St. Louis Cardinals could easily be at the top of the National League Central if it weren't for their lackluster pitching staff failing to hold their end of the bargain.
Shockingly, the Cardinals' offense is among the league's best as youngsters Lars Nootbaar, Brendan Donovan, Victor Scott II and Iván Herrera have stepped up their game.
Sadly, the club's rotation and bullpen have significantly underperformed. However, perhaps St. Louis' front office could sign a former Philadelphia Phillies hurler to bolster the Cardinals' weak pitching staff.
Former Phillies and Detroit Tigers right-handed pitcher Spencer Turnbull remains an available free agent. The Cardinals could sign him as a starter or reliever, depending on where they need him the most.
Turnbull posted a 3-0 record with a 2.65 ERA, 58-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .188 batting average against and a 1.05 WHIP in 54 1/3 innings pitched for the Phillies last season.
The 32-year-old has battled through several injuries over the past few seasons. Since 2020, Turnbull hasn't logged more than 56 2/3 innings pitched in a single season, despite pitching primarily out of the rotation -- 10/17 games pitched for the Phillies last year were out of the bullpen.
When healthy, Turnbull could be a solid back-end-of-the-rotation pitcher, which the Cardinals could desperately use as their starter core ranks 28th with a 6.52 ERA and 17th with a 1.31 WHIP in 49 2/3 innings pitched (23rd).
Considering that Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak signed one free agent -- RHP Phil Maton -- over the offseason, it's unlikely he'd consider signing Turnbull, especially this early in the season. Hopefully, veterans Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde and Miles Mikolas figure things out quickly or St. Louis fans could be looking at another long season full of frustration and disappointment.
