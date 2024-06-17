Pair Of Cardinals Star Players Nearing Return Amid Latest Injury Update
The St. Louis Cardinals roster has been plagued with several injuries this season, making it all the more difficult for the club to bounce back from last year's tumultuous performance.
Fortunately, it sounds like St. Louis will be getting some more help soon after the latest injury updates from a pair of sluggers signal an imminent return.
"Catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Tommy Edman are scheduled to begin minor league rehab assignments in the coming days, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said on Sunday prior to his team’s series finale against the Cubs," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Sunday.
Contreras recently started taking batting practice for the first time since breaking his left forearm from a freak accident back in early May -- when he was the team's best hitter.
The 32-year-old had surgery on his arm and has made an exceptionally quick recovery. Contreras hopes he will be back in early July -- just in time to help the Cardinals establish themselves as buyers at the trade deadline.
Edman underwent surgery on his right wrist last October for a nagging injury that bothered him most of 2023. The Cardinals expected him to return by spring training but he has yet to shake off feelings of discomfort, which has delayed his comeback.
The Gold Glove outfielder was projected to be the Cardinals starting center fielder but the club has since had to fill in that role with a revolving door of players -- such as Michael Siani, Lars Nootbar, Dylan Carlson and even top prospect Victor Scott II.
Having Edman back to stabilize the outfield and Contreras return to being the dominant catcher and slugger he is will be huge for St. Louis. The club is in the National League Wild Card race at the moment but perhaps their returns could help the Cardinals take down the NL Central first-place Milwaukee Brewers.
