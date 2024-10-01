Cardinals Should Consider Trading Superstar To AL East Foe With Loaded Farm System
The St. Louis Cardinals are about to embark on a journey that could completely blow up the big-league roster as player development is prioritized.
Cardinals 2022 National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt has already been eliminated from next season's lineup after reports indicate the organization won't re-sign him this offseason.
There are a few other notable players who won't be safe from the trade block this winter and one star in particular could be used as a tool to help the Cardinals rebuild their farm system.
Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado would be a logical trade option for the Baltimore Orioles, who have the No. 3 ranked farm system, according to MLB.com.
The Orioles don't have an established third baseman, with 23-year-old sensation Gunnar Henderson occupying shortstop and former No. 1 top prospect Jackson Holliday likely to be the club's franchise second baseman.
Considering the Cardinals won't prioritize the big-league roster next season, they should be looking to capitalize on any significant top prospect package they can haul in this winter.
With Baltimore's stacked farm system, there's bound to be enough prospect capital for the Cardinals to consider trading the five-time Silver Slugger.
Despite having a challenging year at the plate, Arenado would likely still generate a solid return if he were to be traded. It would be a tough sell after the year he had but with his impressive pedigree, it'd be difficult to turn him away if you're the Orioles.
However, Arenado is turning 34 years old next Apr. and has $52 million remaining on his contract after he's paid for this season. Would the Orioles be willing to sacrifice homegrown talent for an aging superstar coming off the worst season of his career at the plate?
