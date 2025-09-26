Cardinals Skipper Listed As Candidate To Be Replaced After 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals have fallen short of the postseason for the third consecutive year. Despite the team going in a different direction, they showed life in the early part of the summer, even ascending to nine games above the .500 mark on June 29. But it was downhill from there. They enter the final weekend of the season 78-81 and at risk of recording their second losing season in three years.
Manager Oli Marmol has done quite well with limited resources in 2025, but John Mozeliak is stepping down as president of baseball operations and giving way to Chaim Bloom.
While unlikely that the Cardinals will make a change in managers, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic listed Marmol as a candidate to possibly be replaced after the 2025 season comes to an end.
Oli Marmol Listed As Candidate To Be Replaced For 2026
"Back in April, Marmol made my list of nine managers whose job status could be in question by the end of the season. Judging by the usual standards, he seemed almost the definition of a manager in trouble," Rosenthal wrote.
"Marmol, who opened up to The Athletic last month about his uncertain position, is under contract through next season. Bloom ultimately might go in another direction. But it would be an upset if it happened right away."
There are several options available for St. Louis to choose from if they decide to move on from Marmol. Franchise legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have expressed a desire to manage, and former Cardinal Skip Schumaker, who managed the Miami Marlins in 2023 and 2024. might be available after taking a year away.
It's not impossible for St. Louis to decide to go in a different direction, but given that they are not expected to contend in 2026, it would make sense for them to ultimately keep Marmol, who is in the final year of his contract.
The Cardinals may look to trade certain players this coming offseason as part of their rebuild. Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado have already expressed a willingness to waive their no-trade clauses.
It will be interesting to see what they decide to do with these players and Marmol this coming offseason as the transition from Mozeliak to Bloom will officially be complete and a new era of Cardinals baseball will begin.
