Cardinals Star Doesn't Want To Leave After 7 Seasons
The St. Louis Cardinals have some decisions to make and the biggest involves closer Ryan Helsley.
He hasn’t pitched for another big league team but that could change after the upcoming 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline. It will pass on July 31st and Helsley has a real chance of being moved. Despite this, it sounds like he wants to stay, per The Athletic's Katie Woo and Will Sammon.
"If Ryan Helsley had it his way, he’d be a St. Louis Cardinal for life," Woo and Sammon said. "The Cardinals closer is no stranger to trade speculation. Rumors regarding his future have swirled since last October, when the team first announced it would be taking steps back and focusing on the future. He maintained then, just as he maintains now, that he wants to stay in St. Louis.
"But now, with less than a week remaining before the trade deadline, Helsley understands the writing is on the wall. 'It’s a little bit different this time,' Helsley acknowledged. 'The likelihood is probably as great as it’s ever been for me to get traded."
If the Cardinals trade any pieces away, Helsley is the most obvious guy on the block. Helsley is going to be a free agent, is one of the top overall closers in baseball, and would bring a pretty penny back to town. It would be great to keep Helsley, but unfortunately the rumors are growing.
