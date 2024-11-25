Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Stars Free From Trade Block Except For One For Now, Per Insider

What will the Cardinals do this winter on the trade block?

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 16, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the field prior to the game between the San Francisco Giants against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Apr 16, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; A bucket of baseballs sits on the field prior to the game between the San Francisco Giants against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals have been in plenty of trade rumors and speculation with the offseason just about to heat up.

At this point, there has been a lot of chatter, but nothing really to show for it. The Cardinals are a team that has been talked about a lot. It has been reported that the Cardinals want to reset the organization and improve the farm system.

This has led to a lot of trade speculation involving players like Nolan Arenado, Ryan Helsley, Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Miles Mikolas, and Erick Fedde among others. The Cardinals have a lot of talented players that would be of interest to contenders.

While this is the case, it doesn't sound like the Cardinals are interested in a full rebuild right now. USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale reported that Arenado is the only expensive player currently on the trade block.

"The St. Louis Cardinals are planning to reload – but not completely rebuild – with Nolan Arenado the only high-priced player they are shopping," Nightengale said. "Arenado has three years, $52 million remaining in his contract, but the Colorado Rockies are responsible for $4 million each of the final three seasons."

This doesn't mean that things can't change. We have a long offseason ahead of us and anything could happen. But, no-trade clauses likely will play a large role. Contreras already has said he wants to stay and the team announced he will be the team's first baseman.

It has been rumored that Gray also wants to stay and he has a no-trade clause as well. Changes certainly are on the way for St. Louis, but maybe not as many as previously expected.

More MLB: Insider Suggests Potential Cardinals-Red Sox Swap In One Scenario

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News