Cardinals Stars Free From Trade Block Except For One For Now, Per Insider
The St. Louis Cardinals have been in plenty of trade rumors and speculation with the offseason just about to heat up.
At this point, there has been a lot of chatter, but nothing really to show for it. The Cardinals are a team that has been talked about a lot. It has been reported that the Cardinals want to reset the organization and improve the farm system.
This has led to a lot of trade speculation involving players like Nolan Arenado, Ryan Helsley, Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Miles Mikolas, and Erick Fedde among others. The Cardinals have a lot of talented players that would be of interest to contenders.
While this is the case, it doesn't sound like the Cardinals are interested in a full rebuild right now. USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale reported that Arenado is the only expensive player currently on the trade block.
"The St. Louis Cardinals are planning to reload – but not completely rebuild – with Nolan Arenado the only high-priced player they are shopping," Nightengale said. "Arenado has three years, $52 million remaining in his contract, but the Colorado Rockies are responsible for $4 million each of the final three seasons."
This doesn't mean that things can't change. We have a long offseason ahead of us and anything could happen. But, no-trade clauses likely will play a large role. Contreras already has said he wants to stay and the team announced he will be the team's first baseman.
It has been rumored that Gray also wants to stay and he has a no-trade clause as well. Changes certainly are on the way for St. Louis, but maybe not as many as previously expected.
