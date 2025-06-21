Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Starter Available After Quietly Cutting Ties With Rays

The former Cardinals starter is available...

Apr 3, 2023; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A general view of a Tampa Bay Rays hat and glove during the seventh inning of the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals is looking for a new opportunity.

Former Cardinals starter Kyle Gibson spent some time with the Baltimore Orioles this season, but struggled and the club moved on from him. He joined the Tampa Bay Rays on a minor league deal. He made four appearances in the minors for Tampa Bay and logged a 0.52 ERA in 17 1/3 innings pitched.

Gibson clearly is looking for a new opportunity and The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that he’s opting out of his deal with the hopes of finding a big league opportunity.

"RHP Kyle Gibson opting out of minor-league deal with Rays, source tells The Athletic," Rosenthal said. "No clear path to rotation with TB. Joe Boyle would be next in line if spot opens."

As of writing, there hasn't been any buzz yet about where he could go next. Gibson made four starts in the majors this season with the Prioles and had a completely different experience than down in the minors with Tampa Bay. With Baltimore, Gibson logged a 16.78 ERA in 12 1/3 innings pitched.

He was much better last year with the Cardinals. He made 30 starts with St. Louis and pitched to a 4.24 ERA and 151-to-68 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 169 2/3 innings pitched. A reunion wouldn't make sense because the Cardinals seemingly have a surplus of pitching right now, but it would be nice if he could find another opportunity elsewhere.

