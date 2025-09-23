Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Struck Gold; Drafted St. Louis' Next Ace

The Cardinals may have struck gold with their top draft pick this season...

Apr 15, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; A cap rests on the dug out wall with the number 42 on the hat in honor of Major League Baseball s Jackie Robinson Day. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for a rebuild, which is enough to crush the hopes for a lot of fans. Still, they have a lot to be excited about. There are multiple star players in the Cardinals' organization, including a few top prospects. If everything pans out the way the Cardinals want, this team could be contending in a few seasons.

Their pitching staff has a chance to be dominant in the near future, but it's too early to tell right now.

Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants recently shared some high praise for 2025 MLB Draft pick Liam Doyle. Doyle could be the team's next ace if everything goes well over the next year.

Liam Doyle could be fast-tracked to the big leagues

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Liam Doyl
Tennessee's Liam Doyle (12) throws the ball during a NCAA Baseball Tournament Knoxville Regional game between Tennessee and Miami Ohio on May 30, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The fifth overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, Liam Doyle has such an exciting profile on the mound and boasts the kind of stuff that Cardinals fans have been dreaming of having in the organization for quite some time," Jacobs wrote. "Doyle's plus-plus fastball that hits over 100 MPH when he is on is easily his go-to pitch, something that will carry him to the big leagues and give him a future as a starter or reliever, surely. But Doyle's plus slider and improving cutter are what will determine whether or not Doyle can reach the heights of a front-line starter.

"At the University of Tennessee this year, Doyle posted a 3.20 REA with 15.43 K/9 in his 95.2 innings of work, and the Cardinals are betting on the upside with Doyle after making him their first top-five selection since the 1998 MLB Draft. Doyle did not get to throw much this year at the minor league level, but he did strike out six of the 15 batters he faced, allowing just three hits, one earned run on a home run, and two walks to the tune of a 2.45 ERA."

Doyle has all the makings of an ace. He has a dominant fastball with the offspeed stuff to make him even better. He hasn't pitched much in the minor leagues yet, but after an offseason of development with the Cardinals, Doyle could be primed for a big year in 2026.

There's a chance the Cardinals look to fast-track the lefty to the big leagues like the Pittsburgh Pirates did with Paul Skenes, but it's going to be dependent on how well he does early in the year next season.

Zach Pressnell
