Cardinals Superstar Humbly Credits Youngsters For His Recent Uptick In Performance
The St. Louis Cardinals have endured a second consecutive year of mediocrity but that doesn't mean there aren't any positives to take away from this turbulent season.
Offensive struggles have been the Cardinals' most pressing issue all season. It seems like 2024 has been a never-ending cycle of key hitters getting injured and star sluggers failing to produce.
Fortunately, a St. Louis superstar is turning things around after struggling at the plate this year and he's crediting the Cardinals' young talent core for his recent uptick in performance.
"'I think at the end of the day what I’ve come to realize is if I’m not going to perform well, I’m definitely not going to be a cancer in this clubhouse to anybody,' (Nolan) Arenado said," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Lynn Worth wrote Thursday. “I’m still going to try to help. I can still lead in different ways. It may not be performance, but I can still help these guys out. Spend time with them. Get to know them. I feel like the young guys, the energy has kind of helped me perform better because I just want to compete with them and enjoy it."
Arenado has been the Cardinals' hottest hitter throughout Aug. -- batting .302 with eight extra-base hits including three home runs, 16 RBIs and a .791 OPS in 25 games played.
The five-time Silver Slugger also logged back-to-back walk-off hits in the span of a week after clobbering a game-winning home run off the National League Central-rival Milwaukee Brewers and coming in clutch against the San Diego Padres Wednesday night with a much-needed single up the middle to score Rookie of the Year candidate Masyn Winn for the victory.
The Cardinals have a plethora of rising stars who are destined to lead the franchise after Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt leave the organization. Hopefully, as they continue to elevate the eight-time All-Star's game, they, too, will evolve into something great.
More MLB: Padres Breakout Star Predicts 'Bright Future Ahead' For Cardinals Speedster