Padres Breakout Star Predicts 'Bright Future Ahead' For Cardinals Speedster

Here are the Statcast metrics on this spectacular catch by #STLCards CF Victor Scott II to rob #Padres star Jackson Merrill of extra bases:



Exit velocity: 100.4 mph

Hang time: 4.8 SEC

Catch probability: 40%

Scott's sprint speed: 27.4 FT/SEC

Scott's distance covered: 101 feet pic.twitter.com/khyxz0pwDJ