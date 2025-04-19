Cardinals Tasked With Mets $75 Million Ace Following Francisco Lindor's Walk-Off HR
The St. Louis Cardinals have their backs against the wall as they prepare to begin the second half of their four-game series against the New York Mets on Saturday.
Friday night's entertaining back-and-forth battle versus the Mets ended in heartache for the Cardinals after four-time Silver Slugger Francisco Lindor belted a walk-off home run off St. Louis youngster Ryan Fernandez in the bottom of the 9th inning.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals can't win this series against the Mets but if they hope to win the next two games to tie the series, St. Louis must overcome a Queens pitcher valued at five years and $75 million.
Mets right-handed pitcher Kodai Senga is scheduled to square off against Cardinals left-handed pitcher Matthew Liberatore in game three on Saturday at Citi Field, Queens, New York, at 3:05 PM Central Standard Time.
Senga was signed by the Mets as a highly anticipated international free agent from Japan in Dec. 2022 but after suffering a right shoulder capsule strain and left calf strain in 2024, the gifted hurler pitched only 5 1/3 innings last season.
Fortunately for the Mets, Senga looks just as good as ever in his return to the rotation this year -- logging a 2-1 record with a 1.06 ERA, 16-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .200 batting average against and a 1.00 WHIP in 17 innings pitched across three starts for Queens.
Luckily, the Cardinals have one of the league's most productive offenses -- ranking fifth in runs scored (99) and OPS (.753) and second in hits (191) and batting average (.270).
Liberatore, who pitched a shutout gem against the National League Central rival Pittsburgh Pirates in his last outing, hopes to maintain his respectable start to 2025 by logging his second win of the year against the Mets star-laden lineup with two-time Gold Glove defender Lindor, $765 million superstar Juan Soto and four-time All-Star Pete Alonso.
