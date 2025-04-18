Cardinals Slugger 'About To Make' First All-Star Game Appearance This Summer
The St. Louis Cardinals are a much better offensive team than they were a year ago, despite making few roster changes over the offseason.
Other than losing seven-time All-Star Paul Goldschmidt and moving Willson Contreras from catcher to first base, this year's Cardinals lineup looks similar to last season's.
St. Louis' offense is being led by a homegrown fan favorite, pacing to earn his first All-Star game appearance this summer at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia -- home of the Atlanta Braves.
"Donovan has always been a Swiss army knife for the Cardinals, beloved for his ability to hit to all fields, get on base and play whatever position they need him to at any given time," MLB.com's Will Leitch wrote Thursday. "But he has ascended to a new level this year. Donovan is third in the Majors with a .380 batting average and tied with Judge for first in hits (27), and he has done so while starting games at second base, shortstop, left field and designated hitter."
Donovan is batting .373 with 28 hits, eight extra-base hits including two home runs, 12 RBIs and a .940 OPS in 75 at-bats across 19 games played for the Cardinals in 2025.
"With Masyn Winn on the injured list, Donovan is currently the starting shortstop, a position he played only once last year, but one he is holding down admirably so far," Leitch continued. "Donovan has already won a Gold Glove Award as a utility player. He sure looks like he’s about to make his first All-Star team."
Some say Donovan has replaced Goldschmidt as the Cardinals' team leader after the former fan favorite signed a one-year, $12.5 million deal with the New York Yankees this past winter.
The 28-year-old is off to the best start of his four-year career since debuting with St. Louis in Apr. 2022. If Donovan remains healthy and consistent at the plate, there's no reason he shouldn't represent the National League at the 2025 All-Star Game in Atlanta on July 15.
